FABER, Sundra Ness, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, at the Hermitage at Cedarfield. Mrs. Faber was born April 28, 1933, in York, Pennsylvania, the older of two daughters of Franklin and Mary Ness, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of West York High School and Bucknell University, where she studied elementary education. She worked as an elementary and preschool teacher. Sundra was a talented artist who enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics and sharing her art with friends and family. Many of her paintings adorn the homes of her family. She loved the beach, and especially enjoyed spending time at Wrightsville Beach with her husband, Horace B. "Fabe" Faber Jr., to whom she was married for 62 years before his death in 2017. She was a faithful Christian, and she and Fabe were members for many years of Stratford Hills United Methodist and Bon Air Baptist Churches in Richmond. Together with Fabe, Sundra raised three wonderful daughters who survive her, Beth (Frank Saunders) of Glen Allen, Christine (Joel Shuman) of Kingston, Pennsylvania and Aileen of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Bosserman of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her very much. Her life will be celebrated in a memorial service that will be held 2 p.m. August 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Interment will follow at Bon Air Baptist Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.View online memorial
