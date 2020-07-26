FADOOL, James Robert "Jim," 78, of Henrico, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruth Fadool; and his wife, Carolyn Fadool; stepson, Brian Shifflett. He is survived by his son, James Fadool Jr. (Sherri); adopted daughter, Skylar Stewardson; stepchildren, Joey, Tonya; grandchildren, Wes, Cathleen, Allie, Brian; great-grandchildren, Myra, Willow; sister, Mary Duty; and many other loving family members and friends. Jim was the owner of Fadool's Barber Shop for 31 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. He loved traveling, woodworking, fishing, camping and photography. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. His service will be live-streamed at blileys.com/Obituaries/Tributewall, https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/922981.View online memorial
