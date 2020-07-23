FARMER, Charles Delano, 85, of Richmond, passed away on July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Agee in November 2019; his parents, Charles S. and Elizabeth T. Farmer; and sister, Patricia F. Foster. He is survived by a daughter, Gayle Farmer Orme (Wayne); and son, Charles Edward Farmer (Anne); five grandchildren, Ava, Bryant, Caroline, Tyler and Andrew; brother, Randall A. Farmer (Sylvia); brother-in-law, Steve Foster; and many nieces and nephews. Charles served in the U.S. Army before working for many years as a Civil Engineer at Austin Brockenbrough & Associates before retiring in September 1995. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, enjoying hunting and fishing along with visits from his grandchildren. The family would like to thank the multiple caregivers that helped him with his care throughout the years. The family will have a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel in Danville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.View online memorial
