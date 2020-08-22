FARMER, Kathleen Hicks, of Chesterfield County, ended her journey in this world and transitioned to the next phase of life on August 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, James David Farmer Sr. Sam, as she was known to her family, loved all animals and cared for many dogs and cats throughout her life. She was an expert in many types of crafts, and all indoor and outdoor plant life thrived under her care. Her spirit was strong and her personality was full of kindness and spark. There is sorrow for her absence, but greater is the joy for every day of her presence among us. She is also survived by one brother, Guy M. Hicks Jr.; two sisters, Sarah Pentz and Nancy Thompson (Ronald); five stepchildren, James David Farmer Jr. (Debbie), Judy Bailey, Joann Pasaner (Jerry), Janet Wilson and David Lee Farmer. A family graveside service will take place in September, at the Dale Memorial Park Cemetery in Chesterfield County.
