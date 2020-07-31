FARMER, Lois Utley, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Farmer in 2012 after 65 years of marriage. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Susan Toker and her husband, Jeff, of Bluffton, South Carolina. She had one brother, Frances C. Utley; and one stepsister, Chaulene Vincent, who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind one brother-in-law, George L. Farmer of Bowling Green, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Elva Hayden (husband, Reggie) of King George, Va. and Lillian Parsell of King George, Va.; and a host of loving nephews and nieces. Lois, daughter of the late Charles and Edna Utley was born September 23, 1926. She graduated from Pan-American Business School and her work experience included Dupont, Fort A.P. Hill and finally her husband's insurance agency, where she was an agent as well as the office manager. She was one of the founding members of the Caroline County Chapter #174 of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron and a past Grand Representative of the State of Georgia Eastern Star. A graveside service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Lakewood Cemetery, 17299 Lakewood Road, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' memory to Bowling Green Baptist Church. P.O. Box 543, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
