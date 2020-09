Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

FINNEY, Percy Leon, age 87, of Amelia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, at Bonview Rehab and Healthcare Center. He is survived by sister, Mary F. Jones; nieces, Mary Coleman, Ruth Finks, Debra Valentine; nephew, Mark Jones; great-nieces, Alisha and Tiffany Coleman; other relatives and friends. Funeral services, Tuesday, September 8, 1 p.m. Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. Viewing Sunday, September 6, 1 to 4 p.m. V.Y. Scott Funeral Home Chapel, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, Va., in charge of professional services.