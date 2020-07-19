FLEMING, BEVERLY

FLEMING, Mr. Beverly Jefferson, 76, went home to the Lord on July 13, 2020. He was born to Fred and Ethel (Fletcher) Fleming in Clintwood, Va. He was a Machinist and Mason of Lodge 216. Preceeded in death by his children, Andrea Marie Fleming, Angelia Fleming Jahn and Ronald Wayne Fleming; three brothers and one sister. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Aleta Joan Fleming; daughter, Shannon Fleming; granddaughter, Sherri Myers; and great-grandchildren, Ayden Myers, Kasen Myers and Sienna Sotomayor. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 7809 Woodman Road. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Max occupancy requested 30 attendees. Service will be live streamed at www.christlutheran.org and Facebook live.View online memorial
