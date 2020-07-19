FLEMING, BEVERLY

FLEMING, Mr. Beverly Jefferson, 76, went home to the Lord on July 13, 2020. He was born to Fred and Ethel (Fletcher) Fleming in Clintwood, Va. He was a Machinist and Mason of Lodge 216. Preceeded in death by his children, Andrea Marie Fleming, Angelia Fleming Jahn and Ronald Wayne Fleming; three brothers and one sister. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Aleta Joan Fleming; daughter, Shannon Fleming; granddaughter, Sherri Myers; and great-grandchildren, Ayden Myers, Kasen Myers and Sienna Sotomayor. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 7809 Woodman Road. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Max occupancy requested 30 attendees. Service will be live streamed at www.christlutheran.org and Facebook live.

