FLEMING, MECHELL

FLEMING, Mrs. Mechell, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life July 19, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Shanelle Trice (Carlton); one son, James D. Fleming (Anissa); five grandchildren, three sisters, four brothers; a host of aunts, among them a devoted, Eula Fleming; uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held privately for family.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MECHELL FLEMING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.