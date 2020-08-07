FLEMING, MECHELL

FLEMING, Mrs. Mechell, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life July 19, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Shanelle Trice (Carlton); one son, James D. Fleming (Anissa); five grandchildren, three sisters, four brothers; a host of aunts, among them a devoted, Eula Fleming; uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held privately for family.View online memorial
