FLOYD, CHRISTY

FLOYD, Miss Christy Lynn, 16, formerly of Richmond, was found August 7, 1986, in Chesterfield County. Miss Floyd was born in Lexington, Virginia on October 2, 1969, a daughter of Donald Wayne Floyd Sr. of Staunton and the late Lois Arlene (Plymale) Kanode. Surviving are two sisters, Kimberly Atkins and her husband, Clay, of Swoope and Cristina Brooks and her husband, Joseph, of Richmond; a brother, Donald W. Floyd Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Staunton; paternal grandmother, (now deceased) Helen Slough; foster parents, Christine Bane and (now deceased) Wendell Bane; two aunts, Joyce Higgins and husband, Jack, of Lexington and Linda King and her husband, Bob, of Campbell County; an uncle, Larry Plymale and his wife, Pam, of Martinsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Eddie Floyd (due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed). A reception will follow in the Glen Maury Park (Double Decker Pavilion) 2039 Sycamore Ave., Buena Vista, Va. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
