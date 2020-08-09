FORD, Robert L. "Bob," 72, passed away surrounded by family and friends on August 2, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1948, in Richmond, to Oscar and Frances Ford. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Ford White; sister, Frances Ford Mauzy (Victor); nieces, Deborah Mauzy and Patti Mauzy Bourne (Lee); stepchildren, Ginger Clore, Lance Clore and Shannon Hall; grandchildren, Jacob Abbs, McKinley Clore and her daughters, Sutton and Piper; sister-in-law, Mary Shelton; niece, Chris Cassell and her sons, Joshua, Johnathan and Jacob; niece, Tiffany Robertson (Glenn); and his friends/caregivers, Randy and Cindy Hase. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joan. Bob married Joan Fitzhugh in May of 1994. They had 25 years together before her death in 2019. He retired from DMV as Building and Grounds Superintendent overseeing construction and improvement projects at all DMV locations in Virginia. In his retirement, he enjoyed going to the beach, taking trips to Charles Town, W.Va. and watching NASCAR. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided not to have a memorial service at this time. They are hoping to have a celebration of Bob's life at a future date.View online memorial
