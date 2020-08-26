FORD, William Henry, departed this life on August 22, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Delores and Purcell Ford Sr.; brothers, Purcell Jr., Reginald, Charles and Kent; and sister, Michelle. He is survived by his life love, Brenda Shelman; two daughters, Phyllis Ford-Berger and Navoshia Wynn; two grandchildren; sister, Sabrina; brother, Gregory; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmont Ave., Thursday, August 27, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be held Friday, August 28, 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 27
Viewing
Thursday, August 27, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Aug 28
Graveside
Friday, August 28, 2020
3:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
