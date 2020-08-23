FORMICA, Joseph Victor, 91, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal life on August 14, 2020. Joe was born in 1929, in New York City, the second of three boys of Joseph and Carmella Formica of Sicily. Before graduating high school, he enlisted in the Army in 1946 and served in Korea. Upon his return, he enrolled at Syracuse University under the G.I. Bill, completing his studies at Georgetown University, earning his Doctorate in Microbiology. In the 1950s, Joe worked at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Md. There, he met Philomena Moretti, whom he married on June 23, 1956, and had two daughters, Diane and Jody. The family resided in Rockville, Md., until Joe received an opportunity to revitalize the Microbiology Department as Associate Professor at the Medical College of Virginia, now VCU, bringing the family to Richmond in 1969. He is Professor Emeritus to this day. A sabbatical in '74 took the family to California, where Joe's lifelong passion for wine was nurtured. He taught a wine appreciation course through VCU's College of Continuing Education and began The Wine School in Carytown. Joe joined the Society of Wine Educators in 1977 and served as VP, President and Chairman of the Board of Examiners, where he created the "CWE" Certification and established academic standards for the Society. During another sabbatical in '81, Joe traveled to England, where he was a visiting scientist at Cambridge University's Jesus College. Back in the U.S., he taught wine appreciation at the Culinary School of J. Sargent Reynolds Community College from 1992 to 2007. He was active in the Richmond Wine Society, where he is Director Emeritus. Most memorable were times where he combined his wine and travel passions to take fellow wine aficionados on wine tours around Europe that he planned and guided from 1993 to 2013. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Philomena; and older brother, Dominick. He is survived by his children, Diane (Mark) and Jody (Bill); his younger brother, Sal (Jacquelyn); and many nieces and nephews. Joe will be missed by his family, friends and everyone touched by his generosity and easy smile. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Opera, vaopera.org/support/individual-giving/; or Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 800 East Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23219, giving.ncssservices.org/. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, services are pending.