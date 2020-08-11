FORREST, Frederick Ross, age 67, of Deltaville, Virginia, who was a devoted, loving and caring husband and father, slipped away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Walter Reed Convalescent Center in Gloucester, after suffering many years with diabetes. He was born on June 23, 1953, to William Filmore Forrest Sr. and Patricia Hartless Forrest. He grew up in Richmond, Virginia and Varina. He attended Varina High School and became an automotive mechanic working for many years at Bill Fary Ford, Bill Talley Ford and with the Department of Transportation. Ross enjoyed doing many things, including being with his family and friends, fishing, boating, bowling, playing the bass guitar and above all else, spending time with his beloved wife, especially at the beach. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Wanda Y. Forrest; his son, Joseph Boltz; his mother, Patricia Forrest; and two brothers, William F. (Fil) Forrest Jr. and John E (Ernie) Forrest Sr. He will be greatly missed. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia, is assisting the family.View online memorial
