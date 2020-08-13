FOWLKES, Shirley Newman, age 88, of Burkeville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the widow of Julian G. Fowlkes Sr.; and the daughter of the late Charles H. Newman Sr. and Beulah Walden Newman. Born September 4, 1931, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles H. Newman Jr. and Robert T. Newman; and brother-in-law, James P. Monaghan. She was an active member of the Burkeville Baptist Church, where she served as enrollment clerk for a number of years, taught Sunday school, served as deacon and in the Adult Choir. She was a past member of the Burkeville Woman's Club, a former employee of Virginia Telephone & Telegraph Company and a member of past Home Demonstrations clubs. Survivors include three sons and one daughter, Edwin N. Fowlkes of Tazewell, Va., Judith F. Rice (Keith) of Clinton, Tenn., Julian Graham Fowlkes Jr. (Suzanne) of Evington, Va., James Alan Fowlkes (Erika) of Chester, Va.; three grandchildren, Hollis Rice of Knoxville, Tenn., Nancy M. Fowlkes of Bluefield, Va. and Meghan E. Fowlkes of Evington, Va.; one great-grandson, Ira Julian Rice; one sister, Charlotte N. Monaghan of Lynchburg, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, Va. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will not be present. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burkeville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 325, Burkeville, Va. 23922 or the Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department, 503 Namozine St., Burkeville, Va. 23922, or a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
