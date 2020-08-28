FRANK, PHILLIP JR.

FRANK, Mr. Phillip Austin Jr., 73, born in Tappahannock, Va., and most currently residing in Richmond, Va., passed away August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Austin Frank Sr.; mother, Marie Christine Frank; brother, Joseph Lynn Frank; and previous wife, Judith L. Frank. He is survived by his daughters, Yvette Frank-Wolfe (Ken) and Lauren Boyd (Aaron); and their mother, Betty L. Frank; sons, Colby Frank (Jacquie), Shannon Buckland; as well as his brother, Michael Frank; and sister, Phyllis Ballou. He is also survived by his grandchildren, whom he adored more than anything, Ian, Ellie, Campbell and Sophia; Joyce Salmon, his fiancee; her daughters, Jennifer Cahill (Rob) and Stephanie Sexton (Bob) and their children, Lola, Priscilla and Cooper, whom he loved as his own. Phillip was a proud member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He graduated VCU with a technology degree and had a talent for numbers and computers. In the past several years, he reconnected with a teenage romance, Joyce, which was a light in his life during a dark time after losing his second wife. He came back to Virginia and they became engaged. He formed many close bonds with Joyce's family and they all treasured him as he brought a fun-loving and joyful touch to their lives after suffering a loss of their own. He treasured their adventures together and was able to find a new lease on life. He found the church again and loved attending services at Hope Church. More than anything he treasured the time with his grandchildren and attending their various events. He was truly loved and such a happy soul that will be missed beyond words. A small service with military honors will be held at Amelia Veterans Cemetery on September 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MCV Foundation, Attention: Brian Thomas, Box #980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, fund number #50570. All funds stay within the local community to go towards Lymphoma research. Donations can also be made to Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238 in his honor.