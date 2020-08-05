FRIDLEY, William Mitchell, 69, of Midlothian, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. William was the President of Virginia Steel Erectors, Inc. and was a poster child for how to live with cancer. He battled multiple cancers for numerous years with courage, strength and optimism. William was very loved by his family. He was well respected and loved by many of his business associates, his employees and friends. William loved traveling with his wife, spending time with family and friends. Prior to his cancer battle, he enjoyed golfing and fishing and entertaining family and friends in his home. He was supported by so many on his cancer journey, from his friends who would meet weekly at the Independence Golf Clubhouse to his Friday night poker games with longtime friends and family. William knew the Lord had prepared a glorious place for him, free from suffering. William and Susie were blessed by their loving and caring church family at Heritage Baptist Church. William loved making friends and he believed every life was valuable. He treated the janitor with the same respect he would give the CEO. He helped so many with no expectations of anything in return. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Vernon Fridley. He is survived by his wife, Susan "Susie"; mother, Rachel Hubbard; sister, Bonnie Hernandez (Greg); brothers, Jerry Fridley (Kathy) and Vernon Fridley (Carol); half-brother, Gerald Fridley (Bobbie); half-sister, Trish Ahokas (Rob); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 6, and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Heritage Baptist Church. Interment will be private in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, Building Fund, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
