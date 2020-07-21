FRIEND, Deborah Williams, 68, of Midland, Va., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Deborah will rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk-through viewing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life services with live streaming available on the website, www.marchfh.com, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, with viewing at 9 a.m. until start of service at 10 a.m. Family and friends attending services will assemble 9:30 a.m. at March Funeral Home. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Amelia Courthouse, Va.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DEBORAH FRIEND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.