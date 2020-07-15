FULLER, DEACON WILLIAM "BITTIE" SR.

FULLER, Deacon William Curtis "Bittie" Sr., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by one son, Rev. William Curtis Fuller Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Sayles Fuller; four daughters, Pamela Fuller (Ronnie), Michelle Freeman (Gerald), Gwendolyn Butler (Ernest) and Charlisa Barksdale; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Mattie Hudson; three brothers, John Fuller (Dorothy), Samuel Fuller and Joseph Williams (Shirley); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial
