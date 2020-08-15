FULLER, KAY

FULLER, Mrs. Kay Coates, age 73, of Crewe, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. "Bob" Fuller of Crewe. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn K. Fuller Hantelman and husband, Peter; her grandson, Sawyer Gabriel Fuller Hantelman; her brother, Joseph F. Coates and wife, Margaret M. Coates; many cherished nieces and nephews. Kay was a graduate of the Southside School of Nursing, served her community as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Crewe Medical Center, a member of the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, a member of PCC Amelia Campus and was the first female mail carrier in Crewe, Va.; Kay and her husband, Bob, were avid RV'ers, with countless miles of travel and exploration. The family will receive friends 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone, with services to follow at 3 p.m. Pastor Jerimy Ford officiating. Interment will be held in Belfast Baptist Church Cemetery, Crewe. Memorial contributions may be made to SAARA of VA, 2000 Mecklenburg St., Richmond, Va. 23223. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.
