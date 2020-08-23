GALASPIE, Robert Ason, 86, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He is now united in Heaven with his beautiful and loving wife of 31 years, Faye. Bob is survived by his sister, Barbara Marion; children, Robin Meredith, Paul Galaspie and William "Bill" Galaspie; stepchildren, Tom Rainey IV, Mark Rainey (Kristin) and Crystal Kornblau; grandchildren, Casey Galaspie, Devin Galaspie, Ryan Galaspie and Liam Galaspie. He was predeceased by his wife, Faye; a son, Eddie; an infant daughter; and a brother, Charles "Charlie." Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He spent his childhood in Richmond before enlisting in the Air Force in 1953. He served his country as an airman, flying various jets in both peacetime and wartime, retiring in 1973. After leaving the service, he returned to Richmond and became a successful real estate agent. He particularly enjoyed helping first-time home buyers. Bob loved serving the Lord and was a longtime member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste. 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, in honor of Robert Galaspie.
