GARBER, Frank James III, age 75, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born March 14, 1945, and was the son of the late Frank James Garber Jr. and the late Dorothy Stone Garber Robinson. Frank was an ordained deacon at Cosby Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. and most recently a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. He was a commercial HVAC Sales Representative and a past president for ASHRAE - Richmond Chapter. He enjoyed breeding, hunting and training Beagles. Frank's family was his heartbeat and he was a very loving and involved grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Martha Johnson Garber; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Garber and fiance, Courtney Bolze, of Keysville, Va.; two grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren; sister, Margaret Brooks (Warren) of North, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; and the Clements family, especially his best friend, Wayne Clements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va., at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Va., will be handling the arrangements.
GARBER, FRANK III
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of FRANK GARBER, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.