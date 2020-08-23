GARCCI, Nancy Lee, 85, of Richmond, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Steele Garcci and Tony Garcci; and her half-brother, Raymond D. Thacker. She is survived by her twin sister, Elizabeth Garcci McLawhorn; two nieces, Linda T. Cannady and Nancy T. Fulghum; and great-nephews, Andrew, Michael and Brent; her special friend, Kelli Crooks; and her beloved Kit Kat. Nancy Lee graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and then took a job with C & P Telephone Company where she worked for over 30 years. Nancy Lee loved to ice skate and make beautiful pieces of woodworking and art. She loved Christmas and Disney characters and every year showed up in a Santa truck wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with presents for her great-nephews. She loved Christmas so much that she kept a decorated Christmas tree in her house all year long. Nancy Lee had a very generous and kind heart and even when her eyesight was failing, she would cut her neighbor's grass and take care of the many dogs, cats and rabbits she rescued. The family would like to thank Kelli and neighbors Oliver Pace and Carmen Shortt for their friendships and help over the years. At Nancy Lee's request, there will be no formal service but contributions in her honor may be made to an animal rescue group or charity of your choice.
