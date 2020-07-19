GARDNER, Jane Carey. We all lost Jane Carey Gardner on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after her final battle with cancer. Admired as a television journalist, it's the brave, gracious and open way in which she approached the challenges she faced that made such an indelible impression on everyone she met and on thousands she didn't, but felt they knew her. Jane was born to the late Pauline and Samuel Carey in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond in 1969 and the University of Maryland in College Park with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1973. She married Gary, whom she met at U of M, in 1973 in Salisbury, Maryland. Jane's successful career in journalism began in 1974 at WSLS in Roanoke. She joined WTVR in 1976 in Richmond. It was WVEC that brought Jane and Gary to Norfolk in 1978, where she became the station's first female anchor and the first full-time broadcast medical reporter in the area. In 1990, she joined WTKR as an anchor and medical reporter. Jane traveled the world and nation, reporting on major stories, including the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta and Republican National Convention in New Orleans. In the Philippines and Kenya, Jane covered Operation Smile, and for a series on children with AIDS, she interviewed Ryan White and his mother in Indiana. She also was the co-host of an hour-long news and talk show on WTKR with guests that included Patti LaBelle and Charlton Heston. Jane worked at EVMS as Director of Public Affairs from 1999 until cancer treatment led to her retirement in 2003. Jane was the recipient of seven state and eight national broadcast journalism awards, as well as numerous honors for community service. In 2018, she was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in Richmond. Jane was active in her adopted community, serving on multiple boards including National Conference of Christian and Jews (now VCIC), Girl Scout Council of Colonial Coast, Great Bridge Chapter and D'Art Center, among others. She served as a judge for Tidewater Builders' Annual College Scholarship Awards. In addition, she was on the regional advisory board for Old Point National Bank, 1999-2013. Jane was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jane possessed a contagious joie de vivre turning even routine outings and events into celebrations. Each year, she and Gary visited Sante Fe, New Mexico, where she loved the food, terrain and art. In retirement, Jane and Gary traveled the world taking cruises to Italy, Alaska, the Mediterranean, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Bali and the Maritime Provinces of Canada. They also attended Spring Training in Florida for their favorite baseball team, the Nationals. For 18 years, Jane and Gary spent weekends and summers at their home in Duck, North Carolina. For two years they lived there full-time until they returned to their Norfolk home in 2015 when Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In 1999, Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer. Melanoma followed in 2009; ovarian cancer in 2015; and lung cancer in 2016. Jane allowed The Virginian-Pilot to chronicle her fight with ovarian cancer, sharing her story in the hope of educating others ultimately inspiring readers with her bravery. Among her many talents, Jane was an entertainer extraordinaire and an exquisite cook and baker (a real feat to do both!). In addition to fielding panic cooking questions from her friends, she was a recipe tester for Cooks Illustrated. Jane was a voracious reader, loved her cats, her travels and her bubbly. Jane is survived by the love of her life, her best friend, soul mate and husband of 47 years, Gary Gardner. She is also survived by her brothers, Neill (Nancy) Carey of Salisbury, Maryland and Sidney (Donna) Carey of Olive Branch, Mississippi; as well as countless dear friends, who considered her family. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to Eastern Virginia Medical School, Operation Smile, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to her family through www.hdoliver.com.View online memorial
