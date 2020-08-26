GARDNER, Lewis Jackson "Jack," 85, of Ashland, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 50 years, Susan; son, James Kevin Gardner (Stacy); daughter, Suzanne Lewis Gardner (Richard Locke); grandchildren, Adaire, Grace, Molly, Jack and Lewie; sister, Vicky Gardner Whitfield; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pat Belton and Kathy Belton; and children from his previous marriage, Jack Gardner, Michael Gardner, George Gardner and Deborah Arrighi. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Kehr. Next to family and God, he loved the game of golf, a game which he played avidly and participated in many local tournaments. He also was the football team co-captain and MVP at Schoolfield High School in Danville, Va. As the owner and operator of National Supermarket in Glen Allen for many years, he cultivated a connection with his community where he made many friends. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. August 28, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 South Snead St., in Ashland, Va., where a Mass will be held directly following at 11 a.m. For those attending Mass, you must sign up in advance at stannsashland.org. A livestream of the Mass will be available at https://www.facebook.com/stannscc/ for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, place consider a donation to St. Ann's Catholic Church. For condolences see www.blileys.com.
