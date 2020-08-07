GARRIS, Lincoln Andrew Sr., 69, passed away on August 1, 2020, at his home. Lincoln was born March 15, 1951, in Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Walter Lee Garris Sr. and Roxanna Ezekiel Garris. Lincoln leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Larry Stephens (Earnette), Orkel Stephens (Valerie), Andrew Garris, all of Richmond, Va. and Stephen Garris of California; brother, Walter Garris Jr. (Sheron); sister, Roxanna Harrison (Leon); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews; and friends, three devoted friends, Frank Wynn (Janet), Jimmy Lee (Cindy) and Orlando Butler. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., (804) 324-5529. www.tuckerandfisher.com

