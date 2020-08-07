GARRIS, Lincoln Andrew Sr., 69, passed away on August 1, 2020, at his home. Lincoln was born March 15, 1951, in Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Walter Lee Garris Sr. and Roxanna Ezekiel Garris. Lincoln leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Larry Stephens (Earnette), Orkel Stephens (Valerie), Andrew Garris, all of Richmond, Va. and Stephen Garris of California; brother, Walter Garris Jr. (Sheron); sister, Roxanna Harrison (Leon); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews; and friends, three devoted friends, Frank Wynn (Janet), Jimmy Lee (Cindy) and Orlando Butler. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., (804) 324-5529. www.tuckerandfisher.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…