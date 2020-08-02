GARY, ANDREW

GARY, Andrew L. Sr., departed this life July 28, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Tonya and Larry Trueheart; son, Andrew Jr.; daughter, Aprencia; two brothers, Lamar Trueheart and Larry Trueheart Jr.; grandmother, Juanita Miller; uncle, Jonathan Gary (Amber); and a host of other relatives and friends, including one devoted, Anthony Thompson. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

