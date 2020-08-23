GARY, Blanche R. "BeeGee," 100, of Richmond, passed away on August 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Abe Rudy and Mrs. Bessie Rudy; sister of Edythe Shafranick (Sam) and Bernard Rudy (Shirley), all of whom predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by the loves of her life, her husband of 61 years, Moe Gary; and her son, Stuart Gary. BeeGee is survived by her son, Rick Gary (Linda); daughter-in-law, Donna Gary; grandchildren, Kenneth Gary, Robin Gary, Brent Gary (Caroline) and Lauren Carroll (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Ainsley Gary, Sienna Gary, Jake Gary, Bryce Carroll and Whitley Carroll; sister-in-law, Beverly Gary; and many loving nieces and nephews. BeeGee lived a full and impressive life of 100 years. Growing up in Jackson Ward and assisting her mother in running a small grocery store, she graduated from John Marshall High School in 1938. She and Moe married in 1941 and Moe was off to the Army and spent several years overseas in World War II. In 1951, together they purchased what became Gary's Men's shop in Hopewell, Va., and BeeGee worked beside Moe as the store grew more successful. During these years BeeGee enjoyed her organizational opportunities, especially at Temple Beth El in its Sisterhood variety shows and her term as president of the Sisterhood. A new career presented itself when BeeGee was asked to host a daily radio talk show on WHAP in Hopewell in the mid-1960s. In 1970, BeeGee and her daily show moved to the new cable television operation in Petersburg, Va., and continued throughout the 1970s. BeeGee hosted these shows, produced them, lined up guests and enjoyed every role in getting them on the air. In the late 1970s, Channel 6 WTVR in Richmond asked BeeGee to host a Sunday talk show that lasted until eventually pre-empted by football telecasts. BeeGee was selected in 1979 to be included in the World's Who's Who of Women, was a guest of the White House at a media personality event, was asked to judge a variety of local contests and was a participant in conferences with media personalities. Following these activities, BeeGee stayed active with her beloved Mah Jongg group, her wide circle of friends in many organizations, including the Richmond Jewish Woman's Club, Hadassah and The Richmond Culinary Guild. BeeGee's funeral will be a private family service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, at Beth El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. A live stream of her service is available at www.Blileys.com, where online condolences may also be made to the family. The family thanks all the wonderful staff at Beth Sholom's Parkside Assisted Living for all of their loving care in the past five years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Parkside Assisted Living, care of Haley Spears, 1550 John Rolfe Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23238 or a charity of your choice.