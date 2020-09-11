GATHERS, Monica Lynn, was born February 15, 1969, to Willie and Lorraine Gathers. She departed this life September 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Monica received her education in Chesterfield County school system. She was employed for several years at Bellwood Defense Supply Center. Rejoicing in her memory, but mourning her loss are her mother, Lorraine Gathers; father, Willie Gathers; brother, Kenneth Gathers; nephew, Allen Gathers; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a public viewing will start 9 to 11 a.m. and funeral service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.