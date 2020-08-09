GEER, Lorenza O., of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, James Geer Sr.; her sister, Cristina Orino; brother, Raymundo Orino Jr.; and her stepdaughter, Geraldine Letterman. She is survived by her brothers, Ramon Orino and Christopher Orino; nieces and nephews, all her families and loved ones in the Philippines; stepson, Jim Geer Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Gilmer Geer and his wife, Liz; sister-in-law, Betty Worley and her husband, Jesse; and Lilia Baker, a very devoted close friend. Mrs. Geer came to the United States in 1971 and was a teacher's aide at Westminster Canterbury Retirement Home Childcare Department since 1985. She worked for St. Mark's Episcopal Church every Sunday with the babies. She enjoyed her job! She also loved to attend parties and dancing. A private Catholic graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital, Attn: Chris Broughton-Spruill, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
