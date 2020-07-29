GEORGE, Bridget Bridie, 97, of Richmond, Va., passed away on July 27, 2020. Bridget was born in Lurgan, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, on April 20, 1923, to Sarah Jane and James McGeown. Bridget met Bill in 1943 at a USO Club. Bill was stationed in Lurgan with the U.S. Army. Both of them were 17 years old. They corresponded for three years. After the war was over, Bill sent for her to come to the U.S. They were married in St. Anthony Catholic Church on January 8, 1947 and had 72 happy years together. Bridget worked as an auditor for the City of Richmond and the State of Virginia before retiring. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ita McGeown and Amy George; brother-in-law, Fred George; many nieces and nephews in Ireland and the U.S. and the caregivers who lovingly took care of her these last years. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Saint Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where a Mass will be held at 11 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church.View online memorial
