GILL, Mary Ann Horner, 90, of North Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with her Lord on August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles A. Gill; and granddaughter, Sarah Ann Rice. She leaves behind daughter, Deborah Gill Bassett; sons, Charles A. Gill Jr. (Amanda) and Walter Linwood Gill (Jenny); grandchildren, Kimberly Mohr (Tim), Forrest C. Gill, Forest L. Gill, Jacob A. Gill, Rowan T. Gill and Joshua D. Gill; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Sarah Mohr; a niece and several nephews. Her greatest joys were traveling with her husband and time spent with her family. The Lord played a very active role in her life. She was most recently a member of Bon Air Baptist Church and a longtime member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A private interment will be held in Mount Hermon Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center.
