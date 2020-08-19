GILLIAM, Ashley Renee, 35, of Henrico, departed this life August 16, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving grandparents, George and Candace Quash; mother, Deborah Holland; stepfather, Anthony Holland; sisters, Tashawndae Woodson and Charniece Holland; nieces, Natalya Woodson and Ayva Williams; aunts, Renee (Clyde) Pleasants and Angela Milby; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, with living streaming on the website. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
