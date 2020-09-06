 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GILMAN, J. MARK

GILMAN, J. MARK

GILMAN, J. MARK

GILMAN, J. Mark, 64, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Geneva Gilman; and brother, Carl Powell. He is survived by his partner in life, BobbieJo; brother, Andy Powell and his wife, Rhonda; two daughters, Rachel Thomas and her husband, Steven and Grace Gilman; two grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News