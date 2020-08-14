GLASS, Nancy Rebecca Ann, 73, of Saxe, Va., died August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Rosa Glass; and brother, William Glass. She is survived by her brother, Theodore Glass; and sisters, Lucille Wilmoth, Marie Sprinkle and Linda Eubank (Talmadge). Remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at New Hope Methodist Church, 6101 Scuffletown Rd., Randolph, Va.View online memorial
