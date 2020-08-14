You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GLASS, NANCY

GLASS, NANCY

Only $5 for 5 months

GLASS, Nancy Rebecca Ann, 73, of Saxe, Va., died August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Rosa Glass; and brother, William Glass. She is survived by her brother, Theodore Glass; and sisters, Lucille Wilmoth, Marie Sprinkle and Linda Eubank (Talmadge). Remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at New Hope Methodist Church, 6101 Scuffletown Rd., Randolph, Va.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Glass, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
1:30PM
New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
6101 Scuffletown Rd.
Randolph, VA 23962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News