GLENN, Travis, age 55, of Richmond, departed this life August 18, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Keandrea Glenn; his mother, Laura Lewis; three sisters, Lavinia Smith and Lisa and Yolanda Lewis; two brothers, Thomas (Lisa) and Carlton Smith; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 2 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor. Family and friends assemble at the church 1:45 p.m. Saturday.