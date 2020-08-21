GLISSON, Anne Doris, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lawrence Glisson; her son, John Frederick Glisson; and her daughter, Jana Glisson Dunbar. She is survived by her son, Charles Glisson (Beth); daughter-in-law, Martha Glisson; granddaughters, Renee Hammel (Rob), JoAnne Rusch (Rob), Elizabeth Glisson and Anwhitney Bruhn (Buddy); grandson, Daniel Glisson; and three great-grandchildren. Doris graduated from VCU in 1985 with a bachelor's in fashion design. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, attending church at Trinity United Methodist and was a member of the Art Club, Women's Club and Garden Club and a founding member of the Richmond Country Club. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, trinityumc.net/give. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
GLISSON, ANNE
View online memorial