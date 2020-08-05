GOOD, Lowell Herring, 72, of Henrico, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia; and brother, Beverly. He is survived by his devoted wife, Idella; brothers, Carson (Carolyn) and Garnett (Ginger); sister-in-law, Janet; stepchildren, Carl (Vanessa), Carolyn and John (Jackie); 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where services will be 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lowell's memory to the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Farrell 'not going anywhere' as Dominion resets leadership succession
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…