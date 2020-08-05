GOOD, Lowell Herring, 72, of Henrico, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia; and brother, Beverly. He is survived by his devoted wife, Idella; brothers, Carson (Carolyn) and Garnett (Ginger); sister-in-law, Janet; stepchildren, Carl (Vanessa), Carolyn and John (Jackie); 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where services will be 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lowell's memory to the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond.

