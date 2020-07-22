GOODE, BETTY

GOODE, Betty Jean, 88, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2020, after battling breast cancer for two and half years. She was born in Morris Chapel, Tenn., on July 22, 1932, to R.B. and Ethel Plunk. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Charles; son, Bo Goode; daughter, Beth Howell; six grandchildren; sister, Janette Hawkins; and brother, Robert Neal Plunk. Her gentle spirit and compassion seemed to make everyone around her feel happy, calm and loved. A family celebration of her life is planned for the near future.

