GOODE, Betty Jean, 88, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2020, after battling breast cancer for two and half years. She was born in Morris Chapel, Tenn., on July 22, 1932, to R.B. and Ethel Plunk. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Charles; son, Bo Goode; daughter, Beth Howell; six grandchildren; sister, Janette Hawkins; and brother, Robert Neal Plunk. Her gentle spirit and compassion seemed to make everyone around her feel happy, calm and loved. A family celebration of her life is planned for the near future.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches