Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GOODWIN, Sheila M., 64, of Richmond, died September 3, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Claude D. Goodwin; son, Kenny Starks; three granddaughters, Forever and Shalayer Jones and Nykia Jackson; five grandsons, Shaquil Vond, Giovonni, Savion, Simeon and Jaden Goodwin; great-granddaughter, Shaige Goodwin; great-grandson, Nevaeh Starks; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.