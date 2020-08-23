GORDON, Herman Linwood, 77, of Millers Tavern, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Betty L. Gordon; his five sons, Kevin Gordon, Gerald Gordon, Allen Alexander, Brent Alexander, Tony Alexander; and his one daughter, Crystal Alexander; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman C. Gordon; mother, Ester L. Gordon of Callao; and one brother, Russell Gordon. He was a Vietnam veteran and boxer in the Navy. In his spare time he enjoyed playing softball. Herman was also a lifetime member of the Essex/Tappahannock Volunteer Fire Department and coached youth football in Essex for over 25 years with several championships in that time. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where funeral services will also be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Burial will follow in Indian View Baptist Church cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions apply.
