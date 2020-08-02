GORDON, Mildred Price, passed away at home on July 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va., with her husband, Edward, at her side. She was born August 8, 1923, in Burlington, N.C., to Stella and William Eason Price Sr. She first joined her much loved First Baptist Church in 1945 and was a devoted member of the Esther Class until her death. She worked in the Treasurer's Office of Reynolds Metals for 15 years until her retirement in 1985. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Angus S. Wittel; sister, Elizabeth Payne; brother, William E. Price Jr.; and stepdaughter, Gail Drummond. Survivors include Edward H. Gordon, her husband of 41 years; her daughter, Anne Elizabeth Wittel of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Edward R. Gordon and wife, Sallie, of Blackstone, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Drummond of Richmond, Jack and Laura Gordon of Florence, Ky., Sean and Beth Drummond of Portland, Ohio; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Taylor of Hattiesburg, Miss. A service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., with interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220 or Grace Hospice, 7229 Forest Ave. Ste 213, Highland II, Building B, Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
