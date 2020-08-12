GORDON, Vivian C., 92, of Richmond, died August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Gordon Jr. Surviving are her loving family and devoted caregivers. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Maury Cemetery. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
