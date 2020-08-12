GORDON, VIVIAN

GORDON, Vivian C., 92, of Richmond, died August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Gordon Jr. Surviving are her loving family and devoted caregivers. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Maury Cemetery. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VIVIAN GORDON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.