GOUCKENOUR, Richard "Rick" D., passed away on July 30, 2020 in Richmond, Va. He was 69 years old. Rick was an avid Kentucky basketball fan, loved to travel and enjoyed family beach vacations. He was a voracious reader of science fiction books and was fond of fixing mechanical and electrical products that didn't require fixing. Rick was a happy person and a bringer of joy, who made others smile and laugh. This was especially true of his grandchildren Felix (7) and Inez (4). They were the light of his life and he adored being "Granddad" to them. Rick was born in 1951 in Alton, Illinois, to Robert and Joyce Gouckenour who, along with his sister, Barbara Cheney, preceded him in death. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1973 and was a member of Lamda Chi Alpha. Rick retired from the University of Kentucky in 2013, and then owned and operated Oil & Vinegar in Short Pump Town Center until 2018. In addition to his grandchildren, Rick is survived by his wife, Robin Gouckenour; his daughter, Erin Barrett; his brother, Bill Gouckenour; his sister, Liz Brashear; his sister-in-law, Sharon Gouckenour; his son-in-law, Bob Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private ceremony for Rick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond at: https://act.alz.org/iwalkforrick.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…