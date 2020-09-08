Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GRAHAM, Phyllis Vernetta, 72, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, September 3, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Cleo Graham; son, Cleo Jermaine Graham II; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; siblings, Bonita Coleman (Douglas) Georgia Martin, Norma Jean Brooks (Howard), Edwin Coleman (Bille Jean) and Norman Woody (Gwen); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Maury Cemetery.