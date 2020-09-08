GRAHAM, Phyllis Vernetta, 72, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, September 3, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Cleo Graham; son, Cleo Jermaine Graham II; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; siblings, Bonita Coleman (Douglas) Georgia Martin, Norma Jean Brooks (Howard), Edwin Coleman (Bille Jean) and Norman Woody (Gwen); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Maury Cemetery.