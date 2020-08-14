GRAY, Terry Lee, 67, of Doswell, Va., passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Gray; granddaughters, Cassidy and Sydney; brothers, Emmett and William Gray; niece, Pamela Gray; as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ryland and Annie Lee Gray; and sister-in-law, Elsie Gray. Terry Lee was an avid fisherman with a great love of his "happy place," Buxton, N.C., where you could find him most days out on Cape Point. A celebration of his life will be held both in Doswell and Buxton, dates not yet determined. Donations in his honor can be made to the Outer Banks Preservation Association.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of TERRY GRAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.