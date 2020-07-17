GREEN, BRIAN "SPANARK"

GREEN, Brian Agee "Spanark," 59, died unexpectedly at his home in Powhatan on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 33 years; his children, Kasey-Nicole, Heather, Will-Colby; grandchildren, Noah, Abel, Anna; brother, Randy (Debbie); niece and nephew, Tracy and Brandon; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Clarence William "Bill" and Jeanette of Richmond; brother, Gary; and his beloved dog, Gabriel. Brian was born on March 3, 1961, in Richmond. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1987 with a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration. He married Debra Ann Marcu, his college sweetheart, in 1987. Brian worked his way up the educational administrative ladder by beginning his career as a teacher and continuing as a vice principal, principal, transportation supervisor and as the human resources director in Buckingham before he retired in 2019. He was a unique, witty and quirky individual who loved his family, sports, music and reminiscing about the good ole days. The family will receive friends at Red Lane Baptist Church, Powhatan, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brian's life. A graveside service will follow on Monday, July 20, at 2 p.m. in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, Tenn. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
