GREEN, Jimmie Lee, age 81, of Richmond, departed this life July 29, 2020. He was a member of Capitol City Lodge #107 (Prince Hall affiliated). He is survived by his wife, Josephine Green; two daughters, Sharon Stevens (Alfred) and Samara Green; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five sisters, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them his "granddog," Princess. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be Friday, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial
