GREEN, Maxine C., 67, of Richmond, died September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Jarmon Shaki "PWE" Green. Surviving are her husband, June Z. Green Sr.; daughter, Jada E. Cheatham; son, June Z. Green Jr.; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Taylor and Evelyn Twyman; brother, Gregory Cheatham; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.