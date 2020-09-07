Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GREEN, Maxine C., 67, of Richmond, died September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Jarmon Shaki "PWE" Green. Surviving are her husband, June Z. Green Sr.; daughter, Jada E. Cheatham; son, June Z. Green Jr.; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Taylor and Evelyn Twyman; brother, Gregory Cheatham; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.