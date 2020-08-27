GREEN, MILDRED

GREEN, Mrs. Mildred, age 92, of Richmond, departed this life August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sampson Green; and two daughters, Brenda Green and Andrea Hackett. She is survived by one daughter, Renea Green (Charles); one son, David Al-Amin (Jazmine); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Alice Atkins; nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
