 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GREEN, MILDRED

GREEN, MILDRED

Only $5 for 5 months
GREEN, MILDRED

GREEN, Mrs. Mildred, age 92, of Richmond, departed this life August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sampson Green; and two daughters, Brenda Green and Andrea Hackett. She is survived by one daughter, Renea Green (Charles); one son, David Al-Amin (Jazmine); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Alice Atkins; nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MILDRED GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News