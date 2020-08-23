GREEN, Sandra "Sandy" B., 75, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John and Louise Burnley; son, Bobby Green; and son-in-law, Kendall Brooks. She is survived by her children, David Green (Nancy), Debra Brooks, Lisa Luck (Bill) and Johnie Green (Trinh); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Lou Dickens (Buzz), Susan Parker (Richard) and Cynthia Trower (Bob). Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, in Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SANDRA GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.